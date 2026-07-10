Expand Fractal Guitar 4, by Stephan Thelen

Fractal Guitar 4 can’t be called rock, albeit certain passages are at the border where rock brushes against jazz.

The low bass rumble beneath much of the opener, “In Search of the Miraculous,” energizes tidal soundscapes of electricity, guitar led and enhanced by keyboards, samples and other sources. The title references the work of Russian mystic P.D. Ouspensky, and like much of what follows, it’s music to open the doors of perception and new horizons for the imagination. Fractal Guitar 4 was recorded at various cities in Europe and North America, with Thelen picking up impressive supporting musicians along the way.

Listen to Fractal Guitar 4 here.