Frank Sinatra: A Voice on Air, 1935-1955 (Columbia/Legacy)

Frank Sinatra recorded around 1,200 songs from the 1930s to the ’90s. Though he’s been gone for 17 years now, Sinatra albums continue to be released. The latest—and one of the best of the recent crop—is this Columbia/Legacy four-CD collection of radio performances in superbly cleaned-up sound. There is not one rehash among its 96 tracks. The sheer liveliness of these vintage recordings is not to be missed. They were recorded live on air and include lots of comedy bits and banter between Sinatra and others, the occasional flubbed line and commercials for everything from cigarettes to laxatives. His voice is youthfully excellent (often accompanied by screams and adoring sighs of bobby soxers present). The accompanying 56-page booklet boasts essays and background details. This set’s a real gem—a splendid gift for us devoted Sinatraphiles.