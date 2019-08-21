'Friends in No Places' by Liar's Trial  (Bob Lunch Records)

The generous use of the phaser pedal is a tipoff, immediately recalling the distinct sound of vintage Waylon Jennings on the fourth album by Milwaukee country band Liar’s Trail. Vocalist Bryan’s halting baritone is what captures the listener’s attention, adding another chapter to the book of outlaw country.

Musically, Liar’s Trial builds driving tales and throwaway weepers with moody evocative volume swells by guitarist Johnson and guest pedal-steel guitar player Leroy Deuster. Shane Hochstetler’s production captures the band, every twang and shuffling drum beat.

Friends in No Places is populated with missteps and regret, “The Road I’m On” especially, drawing up a character who is knee-deep in the consequences of life’s ups and downs. “Happiness (When This Life is Over)” leans toward faith and redemption while “I’m Just Passing Through” takes a more existential approach.

Clichés be damned, “I was raised on Williams, Joes and Cline,” Bryan brags on “ I’m Too Lonesome (To Play Those Lonesome Songs).” And as if to demonstrate their outlaw status, after having shared bills with heroes like Billy Joe Shaver and David Allen Coe, the bad-asses in Liar’s Trial only use one name per person.