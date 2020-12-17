From Elvis in Nashville by Elvis Presley (RCA Legacy)

Elvis Presley’s relationship with Nashville dates from his first major label sessions for RCA, but the country music capital had already provided some of his formative influences.

The 1970 sessions collected on this four-CD box set were almost like coming home for Elvis. The tracks were initially released across several of his albums—Elvis Now, Elvis Country, That’s the Way it Is and Love Letters from Elvis—as well as non-LP B-sides. Some sat in the can until long after the King’s demise. Is the most complete an anthology of his recordings from 1970.

On these sessions, Elvis’ voice was in fine form and he enjoyed the advantage of a top band of players. Longtime guitarist James Burton is heard here, as is a rhythm section that began their career in R&B at Muscle Shoals—bassist Norbert Putnam and drummer Jerry Carrigan. David Briggs adds keyboards and Chip Young harmonic.

The material is varied and includes some credible efforts at catching up with changing times. His version of “Bridge Over Troubled Water” is powerful and he reconnects with his country roots on Bob Wills’ “Faded Love” and Bill Monroe’s “Little Cabin on the Hill.” Perhaps best of all, Elvis sounds like he was having a good time—unlike his worst albums from the mid-‘60s.