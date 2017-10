No city in America has a richer funk tradition than New Orleans, and the Crescent City boldly entered the 21st century with Galactic. The band's deep hometown roots are on display all over The Other Side of Midnight, which features Cyril Neville and other local heroes. But even when left entirely to their own devices, Galactic's irrepressible beat, soulful organ and incessant exchanges between vocals and horns have the history of New Orleans funk written over every groove.