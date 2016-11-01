Gary Nesta Pine: Revelations

Picking up from From Jahmaica to de World in 2013, Gary Nesta Pine once again delivers the excellent reggae songs that he has come to be known for with Revelations. Many of the songs deal with heavy and timely themes. The jazzy yet seedy feel of “Mr Wall Street” accented with saxophone complements the theme of how money turns us away from love. The light acoustic guitar of “Justice” accentuates Pine’s calls for peace and justice against police brutality. Pine also makes time to celebrate love, nature, spirituality and happiness, ending with the poppy and cheerful “Dancing in the Rain.”