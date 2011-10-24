Milwaukee bluesman Gerome Durham continues his long-running association with writer/producer/multi-instrumentalist Johnny Rawls, finding room for both grown-up slice-of-life narratives and party-ready, tasty guitar licks. Durham's voice provides the most compelling draw. Neither resonantly bellicose nor given to gimmickry, it's a lived-in, elderly baritone suited well to his basic tales of no-good women, doing women good, watching women dance, partying and home-state pride (he's a Mississippi transplant). And if the lyrics don't always rhyme, neither does life, right?