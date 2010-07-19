×

Irish rockers TheAnswer enjoyed recent success in the United States with a retro, LedZeppelin sound. Now, The Answer’s fellow countrymen in Glyder hope Americanlisteners are craving more throwback rock. Glyder proudly worships at the altarof Thin Lizzyand, in fact, made its public debut in 2004 at Dublin’s annual Phil Lynott tribute gig,“Vibe for Philo.”

After releasing twoalbums and two EPs on small labels, Glyder finally has a decent U.S. distributiondeal in place for Yesterday, Today andTomorrow, a powerhouse collection of songs that blends classic-rockinfluences with modern production and a hipster groove. Tracks like “JackStrong,” the title cut and “Knockout” reveal these lads to be well-versed inold-school rock, while “One of Us” and the Alarm-like “Innocent Eyes” couldhave charted in 1985 or last week. A bonus instrumental, the seductive“Elverstown,” suggests Glyder could take this music in even more directions.



