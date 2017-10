×

On their fourth album, New York’s Golem plays up the Yiddishkeit in a set of original songs echoing that wild klezmer spirit in hard-driving, contemporary formats. Lyrics are often a humorous (occasionally darkly so) take on the Jewish experience, even if the beat is closer to rock than any rhythm known in the shtetl as producer Tony Maimone (They Might Be Giants) amps up the accordions, adds a serrated edge to the fiddles and pumps up the volume.