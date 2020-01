The self-titled Nomad Trio album opens with 10-minutes of coherent cacophony capturing the percussive dynamism of pianist Matt Mitchell and drummer Jim Black. The anti-melody is led by nimble-fingered guitarist Gordon Grdina, a Vancouver musician who finds ways to keep the sparks flying in the often-worn-out sounding medium of contemporary jazz. The trio also knows how to ease up but even in their quietest moments, the music is a tightly wound coil of dissonance and consonance.