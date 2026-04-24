Expand Graceland Way, by Mikaela Davis

In popular mythology, including tales of Orpheus and King David, the harp is a potent symbol of persuasion and transcendence. Does this give Mikaela Davis, who is a harpist as well as a singer and songwriter, an advantage in the creation of Cosmic American Music?

Her fifth studio album, Graceland Way, does not definitively answer the question, and not just because the late Gram Parsons, who originated the CAM concept, was always hazy about what the thing actually was. It’s also because Davis understands that the cosmos and America are both huge places to explore.

Davis is not alone as she explores: the opening track and first single, “(Looking Through) Rose Colored Glasses,” deepens her smoothly sweet vocals with those of Madison Cunningham, while bassist Dan Horne and guitarist John Lee Shannon prove their worth as players and as the album’s other two co-producers, alongside Davis.

Together, they evoke the summery languor of California—Glendale, to be specific, where Horne has a home with a studio—associated with but not exclusive to the “Laurel Canyon” mystique of the Byrds and Fleetwood Mac.

Writing several songs with Shannon here, Davis moves from that mystique to the pop-rock clarity of Sheryl Crow (“Nothin’s on the Radio” could be a B-side to Crow’s “My Favorite Mistake”) and the modern-country ease of Kacey Musgraves (“11:11” wouldn’t be out of place on the latter’s 2024 LP Deeper Well).

Davis also travels along a glittery New Wave thoroughfare on “Starlite Tonite,” connects to the better side of Paul McCartney’s piano-ballad simplicity on “Spring Petals in the Snow,” and lingers in autumnally chilly strings for “Mizmoon.”

Graceland Way doesn’t speed toward some ideal of Cosmic American Music; nor does it point toward the Presley mansion in its title. Mikaela Davis prefers to dream her own cosmic and American musical mythology.

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Pre-order Graceland Way here.