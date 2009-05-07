Chicago's Green was one of America's best power-pop bands of the late '80s-just before the term was hijacked by wimpy acts with little sense for melody and no idea how to rock. With The Planets, Green is on familiar ground, infusing its classic sources with an edge of ecstasy and desperation. Record collectors will have a great time spotting the influences, which continue past Big Star and into Syd Barrett and early post-Barrett Pink Floyd, early and White Album Beatles, The Kinks and The Left Banke-sometimes within the same song.

Green plays May 9 at Shank Hall.