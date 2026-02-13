Expand Hand of Gifts, by Domo Branch

The second album from jazz drummer Domo Branch as a bandleading composer draws inspiration from gratitude for the family, places, mentors and memories that have formed his path as a fast-rising, internationally traveling artist. The result is a pleasingly varied statement wherein he occupies his kit throughout nearly the whole of its eight tracks while allowing the rest of his quartet ample freedom of expression within the bounds of Branch's melodic themes.

Most affecting may be the plaintively hopeful lament he composed for his older brother and the two pieces paying tribute to Thara Memory, the trumpeter who provided impetus for Branch to take up jazz growing up in Portland (where he currently divides his time alongside New York City). Pianist Tyler Henderson and New Jazz Underground's Abdias Armenteros on multiple saxophones prove able foils for Branch's sense of swing, subdued blues and soul feelings.

Buy Hand of Gifts here.