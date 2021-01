Hari Ketiga by Dwiki Dharmawan (MoonJune)

MoonJune maintains a fading music industry tradition—it’s a label whose music has a particular identity audible across its catalog of artists. Witness the latest by Indonesian keyboardist Dwiki Dharmawan. Hari Ketiga begins with burbling electronics, grows rhythmically caustic and progressively noisier. The album is prog with an improvisatory contemporary jazz sensibility—jazz armed with devices originally fashioned for rock. It’s also a concept album, an “improvopera” with an allegorical science-fiction theme. As with many MoonJune releases, the lineup is pan-global with British drummer Asaf Sirkis, German guitarist Markus Reuter and Italian vocalist Boris Savoldelli—names familiar to MoonJune fans from many previous releases.