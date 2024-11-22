Expand Heading Home by Eric Jacobson

The album title suggests the cumulative memory of a journey that, once you hear this album, may have been epic. There’s nothing grandiose about the Milwaukee trumpeter Jacobson’s new album but his journey has inspired a whole album of original material and it's strong stuff, one through eight. It opens with a burner that asserts not just the ability to play at a ridiculous speed, but as if they need to, given the title, “Survival.”

By contrast, the rest of the album provides a wide range of palatable yet challenging dynamics. The ensuing “Three of a Kind” is an alluring melody, right from the solo piano intro by Bruce Barth, reaching through sumptuous whole notes to find plenty of breathing room. Speaking of Barth, the quintet is the exact group of aces as on Jacobson’s previous album Discover, and the continuity makes a difference. Jacobson himself is a sort of lean Freddie Hubbard without the excessive cuteness.

“Manty Time” clearly tributes Milwaukee “godfather of jazz” Manty Ellis, with the sort of bluesy swagger Manty can eat up, with his blend of Montgomery-esque octaves, bristling chords and piquant linear phrases. “Sunset Suite” paints a glowing setting of fulsome grace and style with saxophonist Geof Bradfield offering a beguiling solo, with shapely, hip swaying phrasing. The album alternates lyricism with the deep-pocket boogaloo that made “soul jazz” a style that connected with a broader audience, especially African Americans, after the hectic austerities of pure bop.

An album release event is scheduled for Nov. 30, at 7 (sold out) and 9:30 p.m., at The Estate, 2423 N. Murray Ave.

Get Heading Home at Amazon here.