Expand Hippies, Thugs and Heroes, by Richard Thompson

If you’ve heard and remembered one Richard Thompson song, you will almost certainly recognize any other Richard Thompson song. He writes his tripartite signature—made from a songwriter’s deft erudition, a singer’s dark thoughtfulness, and a guitarist’s nimble fingers—with indelible, inimitable ink.

Hippies, Thugs and Heroes, Thompson’s latest LP in a solo career that goes back to 1972’s Henry the Human Fly and a recording career that goes back to the homonymous 1968 album from the UK folk-rock band Fairport Convention, adds another dozen songs to his legacy and reinforces his sense of self as a man on the job.

He makes this most explicit on “Unsung Hero,” a five-minute ode during which Thompson and his regular rhythm section, bassist Taras Prodaniuk and drummer Michael Jerome, salute “working souls” with the steadiness of an assembly line and the brio of a toast made after a double shift.

Within his long-established, broad-minded view of folk music, Thompson makes room for variety, including the shrugging, Roy Clarkian bluegrass wisdom of “Everybody’s Stealing,” the unrequitedly romantic stroll down Tin Pan Alley in “Pipe Dreams,” and the grimly streetwise, yet lively, rock ‘n’ roll of “Cocaine Walking, Booze Talking.”

Thompson refines the production techniques he applied to 2018’s 13 Rivers and 2024’s Ship to Shore; co-producer James Frazee has previously worked with Thompson’s son Teddy and his ex-wife Linda.

Although Thompson doesn’t bring in those family members, current wife Zara Phillips haunts the black-magicked passages of “She Burns It All” alongside fiddle player David Mansfield and belies the denying refrains of “Make Believe You Don’t Know Me” while a horn quartet mourns shared memories.

Thompson writes, sings, and plays with the expert technique and feeling he has maintained over decades. Neither hippie nor thug nor hero, he nods to all of them as he plies his trade.

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