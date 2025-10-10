Expand Horizons by Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country

Nashville singer/songwriter/guitarist Daniel Donato has adopted Cosmic Country as both a group name and the descriptor for his ambitious blend of twangy country, roadhouse rock, modern Americana and old-school jamming. Each of those elements can be heard throughout Horizon’s 15 songs and 79 minutes. Think Bill Monroe and the Blue Grass Boys dueling with the Grateful Dead. Yep, this is a record bristling with vintage influences, beginning with traditional honky-tong-inspired songs (“Blame the Train,” “Better Deal Blues,” “About the Angels”) and morphing near the midway point with “Yonder,” a breezy, laid-back track that sounds plucked from Railroad Earth’s catalog. By the time “Hangman’s Reel”— n expansive, fiddle-tastic instrumental rocker—plays out, the album’s complexion has completely changed. The jammy 11-minute “Chore” and the epic 10-minute finale “Down Bedford” punctuate the shift and prove Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country can live up to its unconventional name.

Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country will perform at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Oct. 31.

