Horses by Patti Smith

Patti Smith’s debut album Horses was released in November of 1975. Five decades later the world is still catching up. Listeners can tell you the circumstance when they first heard the album or saw its striking cover image; buttons were issued reading “Horses Changed My Life.”

A poet and writer whose live performance grew to include guitarist (and crucial rock historian) Lenny Kaye, then pianist Richard Sohl (whose nomme du roque DNV was a reference to the film version of Thomas Mann’s novel Death in Venice). By the debut album, the band had expanded with drummer Jay Dee Daugherty and multi-instrumentalist Ivan Kral. Smith still performs, recently playing the album in its entirety; Kay and Daugherty still play in her group.

The album balance’s Smith’s vision, the musicians’ scrappy improvisation and producer John Cale’s gutsy studio psychology. Smith’s opening shot across the bow at a cement-footed music biz is “In Excelsis Deo / Gloria (Version),” with the blasphemous left hook, “Jesus died for somebody’s sins. But not mine.” Smith simultaneously mined rock and roll mythology while morphing Van Morrsion’s Them-era garage anthem into something altogether new; beat-era poetry mixed with the musical energy of unbridled youth.

If you weren’t paying attention, the train had left the station. Smith and her group were at the vanguard of what came to be known as punk and new wave.

Faux reggae “Redondo Beach” served as entrée to many listeners who had never heard the Jamaican music style.

“Birdland,” a hallucination that builds to a fever dream— Muhammad Ali makes a cameo—where a son conjures escape via UFO, driven by his deceased father. Side one closes with “Free Money,” that rare crossroads where high energy power po and folk-rock merge, inspired by a winning lottery ticket.

Side two opens with another nod to reggae, the loping “Kimberly.” The dramatic “Break It Up” follows with Tom Verlaine of Television (and at one time Smith’s boyfriend) delivering a guitar solo. She once described his guitar playing “like a thousand bluebirds screaming.” Cale’s production has Smith’s vocals fluttering out of phase in just the right places to illuminate the image she saw in a dream of Jim Morrison, trapped in marble, then breaking free.

With “Horses / Land of a Thousand Dances / La Mer (de)” Smith once again robs rock’s cradle, cribbing “Land” from Chris Kenner (and Cannibal and The Head Hunters and Wilson Pickett) as well as Kenner’s New Orleans stomper “I Like It Like That.” The stream of conscious lyrics are double tracked and reverbed by Cale for effect. Smith draws from mentor William Burroughs in a hashish haze of a sexual assault as the victim roils through metaphors of horses, seas of possibilities and the Tower of Babel. The band reels and revels in a space where kids playing in a garage are opened to the universe of free improvisation. Misfits everywhere were hereby granted permission to create.

The album closes with “Elegie,” the song recorded on the anniversary of Jimi Hendrix’ death. Smith had met Hendrix briefly when he opened Electric Lady Studios, the same facility where Horses was recorded.

If you have been listening to this album for decades, none of the above is new to you. Yet, as a work of art, it sounds fresh and new. This release was remastered direct from the original 1/4” master tapes.

Bonus tracks: The prize in the crackerjacks with this 50th anniversary reissue is another record of previously unreleased outtakes and rarities, including Smith’s 1975 RCA audition tape.

Only available on hard-to-find bootlegs, at least in the pre-internet days, these takes deliver glimpses into the evolution of songs—sometimes embryonic, other times nearly formed. Side three matches side one with the momentum of “Snowball” substituting for “Free Money.” Sohl’s piano, Kaye’s scrappy guitar and Kral’s fluid playing provide accompaniment on the 1975 drummerless sessions.

Side four reprises “Kimberly” and “Break It Up.” “Distant Fingers” would get a legit release on Radio Ethiopia (1976). Spun from the same cloth as “Birdland,” “Fingers” revisits Peter Reich’s visions of his father Wilhelm appearing in a UFO.

Smith and Kaye were known to dance to oldies in the record shop Kaye had previously worked. It’s not a stretch to imagine them bopping along to The Marvelettes Tamla hit “The Hunter Gets Captured by The Game,” writ by American genius William “Smokey” Robinson. Urged by Sohl’s piano, it is a sheer delight.

“We Three” would eventually find a home on Easter (1978). The lyrics are likely personal archaeology, opening with, “Every Sunday I would go down to the bar where he played guitar,” presumably alluding to Smith checking out Tom Verlaine’s band Television at CBGB.

The third party may well be Allen Lanier, the Blue Öyster Cult multi-instrumentalist (who co-wrote “Kimberly,” “Elegie” and “Distant Fingers”) with whom Smith had a relationship. The slow burner is ripe for interpretation, but that is their business.

According to legend, Smith was once considered as BÖC’s vocalist; she made appearances on their albums and penned the brilliant “Career of Evil,” as well as co-writing “Baby Ice Dog,” “The Revenge of Vera Gemini,” “Debbie Denise,” “Fire of Unknown Origin” and “Shooting Shark.”

