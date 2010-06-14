×

Milwaukee blues rock group Hounds Tooth sounds hungryand committed. When it comes to vocals and guitar chops, Jared James Nicholspractices restraint where others of his generation (he cites Stevie Ray Vaughanas a formative influence) would add flash. The quartet of local music veteransmight not add anything new to their post-Albert/B.B./Freddie King licks, butBob Noll and Jeff Oscarson keep a tight rhythmic pocket between theirrespective bass and drums. Lyrics by Nichols' fellow axeman/singer, J.D.Optekar, express their style's customary pain and joy. Add remakes by stalwartssuch as Leon Russell and Duke Robillard, and a formidable new blues forceraises its profile around town.

Hounds Tooth will celebrate a CD release 9p.m. June 18 at Piano Blu in Pewaukee. June 19 finds them at The PaintedParrot. On June 25, the band headlines a 9 p.m. date at The Starting Gate in Germantown.



