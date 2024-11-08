Expand ‘How to Make Mistakes’ by Fruition ‘How to Make Mistakes’ by Fruition

Listening to Fruition’s How to Make Mistakes, it’s hard to believe the Portland, Ore.-based folk-roots-rock band began as simply a bluegrass outfit. Recorded live off the floor at a Colorado studio—17 songs in seven days, 13 of which landed on the record—How to Make Mistakes is the quintet’s first album in four years, and it’s a massive misnomer. With multiple songwriters and vocalists, Fruition delivers a diverse-sounding record largely free of any mistakes. Among the album’s many highlights is “Scars,” anchored by lilting piano lines and sweet vocals that belie the weight of lyrics like “And the wind blows colder, every day I get older/And there ain’t too much left of me now.” On “Get Lost,” vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Mimi Naja delivers a warm, lived-in performance, and the soothing “Never Change” manages to both reflect and expand on Fruition’s musical roots. Never has the name of this band been more apt; Fruition has reached fruition.

Fruition will perform at Vivarium on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Get How to Make Mistakes at Amazon here.