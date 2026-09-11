HUG, by HUG

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Georgeson has engineered and mixed indie-folk harpist Joanna Newsom and late UK folk legend Bert Jansch, among many others—allows for greater naturalism.

Banhart adds spindly kalimba notes to the buoyancy of “Cow with Half Moon Parasol”; Georgson undergirds his fellow players with simple bass on the thoughtful “Near Death Ibiza”; and Riley plays acoustic, electric, and slide guitars with sensitive proficiency.

The additions from others—Thorleifur Gaukur Davidsson’s lonesome harmonica on the gently forlorn “Forgotten Gate”; rain and frogs recorded by Laura Giannone—heighten the warmth of the primary trio. HUG embraces unforced creativity among mutual admirers.

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