I Am Doing My Best by Curtis Nowosad

Therapeutic-speak can be minefield where sincerity and helpfulness collide with navel-gazing and self-absorption. But when Winnipeg-native/New York City-based drummer Curtis Nowisad speaks of his decade in therapy as the basis for his fourth album as a bandleader, I Am Doing My Best, the result isn't merely a musician’s creative catharsis. Nowasad wants his Best to inspire healing and kindness.

You need not be on board with his extra-aesthetic intentions to get behind the retro-futuristic fusion jazz he and his band lay down throughout the eight tracks here. With percussive power and intuition, Nowasad places his drum kit in the mix as practically a lead instrument a la Tony Williams. Guitarist Andrew Renfroe recalls some Pat Metheny and Al Di Meola moves, but with a bracing fuzziness applied to his hollow-bodied axe's tone.

The set's real pathfinders, however, are the singers vocalizing Nowasad's lyrics. Joey Landreth and, especially, Zimbabwean-Canadian Joanna Majoko, advance the songs of discovery and empathy with sensitivity. The project's instrumentals have a similar sense of revelation, doing some of the heavy work of restoring fusion's good name as a descriptor for genre-b(l)ending musical exploration and not the aural wallpaper it became in lesser hands. It may come off as a joke to say so, but it's a legitimate thought to wonder how Nowasad can better what he already calls his Best.

