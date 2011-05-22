Iggy Pop was always a confrontational performer, ribald and funny and a little dangerous. Road Kill Rising captures 30 years of Pop concerts, including best remembered songs from the Stooges and his solo albums along with “Louie Louie,” “You Really Got Me” and other seminal rock numbers that pointed him on the road. The four disc set skips his formative years, when real bootleg LPs such as Metallic K.O. were prized among fans, but covers Pop at the rising cusp of punk rock, which he helped inspire, and brings him through the end of the last decade. Like those old vinyl bootlegs, many of the recordings have the rough feel of tape recordings by fans in the front row.