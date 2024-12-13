Expand In France by B.B. King

B.B. King traveled to France—and he brought along his friend, Lucille. King was only a few years after the release of his biggest hit, “The Thrill is Gone,” a live version heard on this previously unreleased concert recording. His performance at the 1977 Nancy Jazz Pulsation Festival featured a large band, well drilled in classic rhythm and blues, and he gave them lots of space to jam. Second guitarist Milton Hopkins was essential because of King’s fluke: he never sang while playing Lucille, as he called his electric guitar, at the same time. When he played guitar he was a master of all the blues moves; Lucille was emotive in his hands. And when he sang, as on “The Thrill is Gone,” the emotions rang clear.

