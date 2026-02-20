Expand Instant Comfort, by Lucid Express

Nationalism is little more than topical snake oil for a country, but it is absolutely useless when applied to music. As an artform, music goes where it pleases, and it eventually returns to us as, to use three contemporary examples, Mexican rock and roll (The Warning), Danish-Norwegian saxophone-centered improvisational jazz (Amalie Dahl) and Hong Kong shoegaze (Lucid Express).

The last of these, a quintet, has created a sophomore full-length, Instant Comfort, that finds colorful, if shy, new life in the subgenre once represented by UK bands like My Bloody Valentine and Lush.

Frontwoman Kim Ho leans toward the dreamier side of the subgenre, especially as a vocalist: not unlike MBV’s Bilinda Butcher or Lush’s Emma Anderson, she sings as though she can wait for the listener to notice her, or as though she can find contentment in being a particularly pretty pastel hue blended into the Lucid Express wall of sound.

The hues are not faded, and some credit for that can go to Kurt Feldman, whose own shoegaze credentials include his drummer seat with the Pains of Being Pure at Heart and his leadership of Ice Choir. As mixer-via-Discord from New York City, Feldman balances diaphanous emotions with durable instrumentation.

Besides Ho, who provides elegant synthesizers as well as vocals, Andy Tsang and Sky Kung bring fuzz, feedback, grace notes, and ringing chords with their guitars, Samuel Chan thrums along smoothly and sleekly on bass, and Wai Chan pushes the beats hard enough that the wallflowers can sway if not dance.

Moving from the smoke-machine storm of “Promise Me” to the Cocteau Twins twang of “Take Heart,” then to the druggy distortion of “Dark Glass” and the blistering, pulsing drone of the title track, Instant Comfort makes Lucid Express comprehensibly melancholic and romantic across the artifices of time zones and borders.

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Get Instant Express on Amazon here.

Paid link