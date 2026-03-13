Expand I’ve Got Nothing to Lose, and I’m Losing It, by Morgan Nagler

Morgan Nagler properly started her artistic career writing songs for and with others. After years developing that side with excellent talents like Phoebe Bridgers and Margo Price, Nagler has turned a broken engagement into a chance to put her face in front of the microphone and her name above the title.

Even with her arrestingly individualistic album title—I’ve Got Nothing to Lose, and I’m Losing It—Nagler doesn’t abandon her collaborative tendencies or strengths: her co-producer, Kyle “King Tuff” Thomas, is also a co-writer, and his stoner- and garage-rock scruffiness complements Nagler’s desire to sound rawer.

Her voice transmits that desire as it frays and tears; if Nagler isn’t as technically adept a singer as the aforementioned talents, she is nearly as good at getting across her mental and emotional states.

She and Thomas make exceptional use of their connections, bringing in steady timekeepers like bassist Gabe Noel and drummer Josh Adams (whose respective resumes include Kendrick Lamar and Cat Power), punkish Australian guitarist Courtney Barnett, and backing singers like Madi Diaz and Best Coast’s Bethany Consentino.

Diaz also co-writes “Grassoline” [sic], a vivacious country-rock number that runs closer to the California warmth of Jenny Lewis than to forced neo-Nashville good times, while Barnett provides dark reverb against Oliver Hill’s deliberately tenuous violin on “Another Mona Lisa,” a track as deceptively fragile as something from Amanda Shires.

The grunge of “Cradle the Pain” updates the Breeders (whose frontwoman Kim Deal is, elsewhere, another Nagler collaborator); “Hammer & Nail” is prettily plaintive folk that avoids coffeehouse cliches; and “Ball and Chain” lends good vibes and reputation to midtempo acoustic-plucked bounciness.

Morgan Nagler isn’t as immediately different from the pack as Sia or Charli XCX, who have splashily made the transition she’s trying for now. She does not, however, blend in with that pack, and I’ve Got Nothing to Lose has much to offer.

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Stream I've Got Nothing to Lose here.