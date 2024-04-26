‘Jewels in the Treasure Box: The 1953 Chicago Blue Note Jazz Club Recordings’ by Art Tatum

Expand Jewels in the Treasure Box by Art Tatum

Pianist Art Tatum was one of the mid-century’s most influential jazz musicians—and not only among pianists. As displayed on this previously unissued set, Tatum had a blast as a performer. You can hear he was having a good time.

The three-CD set was recorded at the Blue Note in Chicago’s Loop by the club’s owner, Frank Holzfeind. Covering a three-night residency, the 39 songs capture Tatum’s fleet-fingered agility on the keys, his surprising modulations and out of bounds harmonies. Little wonder the legend that Charlie Parker took a job washing dishes at a restaurant where Tatum played regularly, just to hear the pianist for free. Tatum could roar through a tune at bebop speed or take it on a lazy stroll. Jewels in the Treasure Box includes a booklet with essays and reminiscences that recall his accomplishments.

