Former Journal Sentinel reporter and author JimHoehn releases an album every few years, whenever he has amassed enough songsto make it worthwhile. Hoehn’s varied styles, more or less Americana, expound on themes of making musicand making escapes from everyday dreariness. Polka, country, lite rock, HerbAlpert Latino brass lounge and other flavors swirl around vignettes of amusingand amused characters.

Hoehn sounds as ifhe sings and writes for his own pleasure above any other consideration. His isa folkie's voice adapting to a myriad of genres, and the overall combinationworks more times than not. Guitarist/producer John Inmon pulls it all togetherfor an airy, concert-sounding disc. My thought is that Hoehn comes off betterin a live setting than in a studio, but albums such as Royalty Check Hotel will prepare showgoers for some of the funthat should ensue.