If notthe most innovative man in Nashvillethese days, Jim Lauderdale is certainly one of the most expansive. His careerhas spanned pop, contemporary country and bluegrass, and he’s foundconsiderable success as a songsmith for the likes of George Strait,Patty Loveless and Vince Gill.

Now,amid swirling and hopeful reports that Lauderdale’s been collaborating with Milwaukee’s own PaulCebar, he gives us a fiddle-crying, Kentucky-fried wash of strings and dustyheartaches. Opening with some ragged banjo and hot-potato riffs that would seemto signify the bluegrass bin in the record store, the album eventually settlesdown and most of the tracks become of a tears-in-beers piece.

Notthat that’s a bad thing. The roundabout melody of “Almost Satisfied” and thejazzy parlor swing of “That’s Why I’m Here With You” prove the most fun. Butall over there’s the homely turns of phrase and soulful drawllike Gram Parsonsin overallsthat showcase one of the most gentle and old-school voices on thecountry scene today.



