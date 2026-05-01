Expand Johnny’s Dreamworld, by Modern Woman

Florence Welch from Florence + the Machine, Ellie Rowsell from Wolf Alice, and now Sophie Harris from Modern Woman: are they contemporary, artful indie-rock manifestations of the strange, and often sinister, magic of London?

Harris is the primary spell-caster of the Modern Woman debut LP, Johnny’s Dreamworld: she writes all the lyrics and most of the songs, and her lead vocals—troubling and troubled, feline and feral, knowing and mysterious—both focus and diffuse the band’s energy as though the voice is a prismatic crystal.

Three bandmates work their own kinds of magic: Adam Blackhurst alternately summons thunder and exhales cymbal susurrations; Juan Brint-Gutiérrez holds down the bass rhythm no more than he should; and David Denyer works a bow like a wand over the strings of violin and viola.

With each player capable on other instruments, and with producer Joel Burton playing a few instruments as well, Modern Woman swings through moods and tempos with the careful confidence of a driver shifting gears on a car she knows well while navigating a tantalizingly unfamiliar road.

Sometimes, that road enters a tunnel with dark shadows and disembodied voices, as on the opening title track, or slips within a canopy of old trees creating a cathedral hush until bursting from the shade, as on the Cowboy Junkiesian “Dashboard Mary.”

Other times, the road turns from asphalt to slippery gravel, as on the suddenly raucous “Killing a Dog,” or crumbles into broken stones and potholes, as on the discordantly riff-heavy “Blessed Day.”

Even when her voice is vibrating like a tuning fork struck sharply on a countertop in “Daniel” or fluttering like a winged pixie in “The Garden,” Harris has delicate, fingertip control over her powers. With Johnny’s Dreamworld, she demonstrates the potential to be as strange as Kate Bush.

Get Johnny's Dreamworld on Amazon here.

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