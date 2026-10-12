Expand Just a Thought by Thompson Egbo-Egbo

Everyone recognized how clever were the words to Paul Simon’s “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover.” Thompson Egbo-Egbo’s wordless rendition helps us realize how clever was the melody. The jazz pianist, backed by drums and bass and the Odin Quartet on several tracks, mixes and matches originals with original versions on Just a Thought. The album opens with “Time and Space”; Egbo-Egbo claims Radiohead as inspiration for his modern chamber jazz piece. The string quartet is sometimes saccharine but adds sharp dynamics to Egbo-Egbo’s “Out of Nowhere.” He handles Bud Powell’s “Tempus Fugit” with lively fingers; Randall Hall’s electric bass is prominent and integral on Robert Glaser’s “Chant”; and the album concludes with a dynamic take of Astor Piazzola’s “Libertango.”

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