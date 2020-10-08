Kal Bergendahl Project 'Parallels Chapter II'

Kal Bergendahl Project’s Parallels Chapter II takes up where its 2016 predecessor-yes, Parallels Chapter I, left off with six vaguely programmatic, cinematically evocative instrumentals glossy enough to please fusion aficionados and possessed of sufficient technical command to merit respect from mainstream jazzbos. The Kenosha-based Bergendahl doesn’t give himself much room for soloing, leaving the lead melodies and improvisational breaks mostly to the Project’s trio of brass players. There are hooks aplenty here for Bergendahl to expect some interest from whatever commercial jazz radio outlets remain around. But to the combo’s credit, those hooks act more as insinuations, not so much hammering into the listener's mind as leaving a gently lilting afterglow. It all leaves one hoping for not so long a wait for Parallels Chapter III, or whatever else the Project produces next.

