×

Karl Paloucek's involvement in bands such as Boy Dirt Car, Shrilltower and Impact Test affirm his credentials in Milwaukee's intermittently fecund industrial/power electronics/noise music underground over the past three decades. Now living in Chicago, he's creating subtler dins on K . In place of the clanging scrap metal and thicker walls of sonic sludge dominating his earlier collaborative works, piano chords, the whirring of musical glasses, chimes and lower frequency feedback take the wafting, pulsing fore. K. would just about fit the bill in a chill-out lounge for one of Milwaukee's electronically aggro MELT events.