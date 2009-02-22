Karmakanic

Who’s the Boss in the Factory (InsideOut Music)

What began as one of numerous side projects for members of The Flower Kings, Sweden's purveyors of traditional progressive rock, has evolved into a respectable five-man entity. Karmakanic, helmed by Flower Kings bassist Jonas Reingold along with a handful of distinguished guests, is rooted in classic prog with twists of jazz and fusion.

The band's strangely titled third and most diverse album opens with the sound of Reingold's 5-year-old son, Alex, singing the short first verse of "Send a Message from the Heart" with acoustic-guitar accompaniment. The 19-minute symphonic rocker is loaded with musical references to Emerson, Lake & Palmer, Pink Floyd and Reingold's main band while relying on uplifting lyrical messages. At the other extreme is the two-part finale, "Eternally," a classical-piano piece turned smoky lounge song that gains in significance as it evolves into a tribute to Reingold's parents, who died in a car accident days before Christmas 2007.