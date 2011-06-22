It's always been a temptation and/or dilemma for an artist: Should I continue to rework my painting, sculpture or poem until it's perfect? Can perfection ever be reached? And how would we know? With technology making it easy for musicians to reach inside their old work, Kate Bush revisited tracks from The Sensual World (1989) and The Red Shoes (1993), remixing and re-recording them for the aptly named Director's Cut. The quirky expressionism of her voice drifts among deceptively simple twilight arrangements. All lead vocals have been redone along with some of the instrumental tracks. Probably the most significant alteration is lyrical. The James Joyce estate originally denied permission for Bush to sing some lines from Ulysses at the end of “The Sensual World.” This time they gave their approval, and a bit of the novelist can be heard on the retitled “Flower of the Mountain.”