Considered the poet laureate of the Harlem Renaissance, Langston Hughes drew on jazz and blues for rhyme, rhythm and words. His poetry is easily adapted for music and jazz guitarist Ken Hatfield heard the grooves in those verses when composing this song cycle. Hatfield’s acoustic guitar shares the spotlight with Jamie Baum’s melodic, playful flute and Hilary Gardner’s art song vocals. Hatfield’s samba and cool jazz arrangements lower the temperature on Hughes’ sometimes fiery poetry.