King Sunny Adé lays down a series of virtually endless grooves on his first studio album in 10 years, a two-disc set. Back in the ’70s, the Nigerian singer and bandleader helped popularize the gravity-free sound of juju, a genre propelled by elastic polyrhythmic percussion, sprinting electric guitars and quick vocal call and response. Recorded in the United States, Baba Mo Tunde includes some American guest stars, including Joe Doria on nimble-fingered Hammond organ and DJ King Britt performing a remix of the title track.