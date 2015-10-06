Kingcrow: Eidos (Sensory Records)

The press materials for the sixth album from Italian metal band Kingcrow call Eidos “valiant”—an incredibly apt descriptor. There is something bold and even heroic about this powerful record that mixes atmospheric rock, progressive and world music into a lyrical concept exploring choices, consequences and regret. With a name inspired by Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Raven,” Kingcrow has survived almost 20 years of numerous personnel changes, musical shifts and record labels.

Rich in melody and lyrical content, both Eidos and its predecessor, In Crescendo , reflect a more mature and progressive sound, revealing greater layers the deeper you listen. With the majority of these songs running between five and eight minutes, the band has time to experiment and expand. Merging elements of Riverside and Porcupine Tree here and the classier sides of Dream Theater and Queensrÿche there, Kingcrow also revel in counterpoint vocals that recall Savatage (the precursor to Trans-Siberian Orchestra).