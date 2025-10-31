Expand KwaNTU by Madala Kunene & Sibusile Xaba

If Madala Kunene and Sibusile Xaba are not familiar artists to you, their collaborative full-length, kwaNTU, should make you happy to get to know them. In turn, you will also get to know more about African music as expressed through Zulu guitar.

Each guitarist comes from Zululand, in the South African province of KwaZulu-Natal. Kunene, 74, has the greater genre reputation; Xaba, 41, has spent over a decade mixing Kunene’s tutelage with his own interest in jazz players like Wes Montgomery.

More than a summit between these two, kwaNTU (named for the cultural center where it was recorded, with an emphasized second syllable roughly translating into “living energy”) clears a broad circle around them where traditional folk music and modern methodology can discourse and dance.

Tradition can hold greater sway, as on “Izimfijoli,” an eight-minute centerpiece within which Xaba plays the clay whistles that give the song its title, Kunene plays the isitolotolo, a kind of “Jew’s harp,” and sounds of nature mingle with breath exertions that could be the ghosts of a manual laborer.

Modernity can also come to the fore, as on “Thisha,” which has the feel of a folk-pop song that fans of British singer Yola, or of other country-soul stylists, could appreciate, especially with the lushly sweet and brightly youthful vocals of Fakazile, who has previously created with Kunene.

Other musicians include Daniel “Stompie” Selibe, whose flutes have the acrobatic agility of black swifts darting through the delicate fingerpicking and harmonies of “Izimpisi,” and a string quartet laces both classical silk and backwoods yarn through the lightness of “Wemfana.”

Properly, though, the invisible but absolutely audible connections between Kunene and Xaba’s guitars stay at the center of kwaNTU. If the very word “Africa” can still summon archaic notions of the exotic and the primitive, the duo’s music summons better notions of rivers and winds flowing between past and present.

Stream KwaNTU here.