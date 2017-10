La Cherga are a fine example of the sort of truly world music blending together nowadays on many European street cornersan intersection of local traditions and influences from far away. With members from Bosnia, Macedonia and elsewhere, La Cherga mixes Latin echoes with aggressive rap, Gypsy brass with reverberating dub and the tinkle of Balkan strings into a slippery ska beat. The borders are permeable throughout Revolve and there are no customs checks.