Expand La Fin by Soko 'La Fin' by Soko

Back in 2022, Soko’s album Assemblage collected the band’s recordings made in Milwaukee and Los Angeles from 1981-’91. The recently-released La Fin, a three-song EP documenting the band’s final recordings made at Cascio Interstate Music in New Berlin, 2002. The rockabilly edge of “Come On, Baby, Let’s Kiss” echoes local heroes The Haskels “Baby Let's French.” As a time capsule, “My Desire” captures driving rock and synth pop; “And Then…” fades away with a descending guitar line that give the impression of a band fading away over a horizon.

Stream and purchase La Fin on Amazon here.