Lady in Satin by Kandace Springs with the Orquestra Classica de Espinho

Kandace Springs has admitted to Billie Holiday’s influence on the jazz/soul/hip-hop hybrid style of vocalizing she has been honing over the course of a few albums over the past decade. On Lady in Satin, Springs leans about hard as she can into Holiday's imprint by remaking the legendary singer’s entire final album released while she was alive, title and all.

Inimitable as Lady Day remains, Springs' iteration of Lady in Satin works wondrously. There's a palpably different manner of smile in Springs' recasting of the set's laments of heartbreak and desire. While an impending tragic end can be heard retrospectively in Holiday's saddest work, there's a sense of indulging in melancholy before getting on with her life in Springs' Satin takes. That more positive context makes Springs' tribute no less enjoyable. The only possible detriment to Springs' homage s that her orchestral backing maybe at times a touch too plush.

