Larry Young In Paris: The ORTF Recordings (Resonance)

Among jazz’s freshest voices, Larry Young’s organ swam like a shadowy dolphin, unfurling McCoy Tyner-esque fourths for a more expansive, mysterious sound. As Young often evoked oceanic depths, Woody Shaw’s trumpet caught the sun like a sea bird’s flashing wings. Shaw’s innovations included systematic “symmetrical cycles of intervals” and a “staggering fluency in pentatonic and modal scales,” says trumpeter Brian Lynch. Shaw’s percolating, fiery ideas hang together brilliantly atop Young’s streaming whirlpools. This two-CD set includes two excellent Shaw tunes from their soon-recorded Blue Note album Unity and Wayne Shorter’s classic, “Black Nile.”