Expand LASTS, by Land of Talk

Although a non-binary indie-rock bandleader like Land of Talk’s Elizabeth Powell might not seem to have much in common with a film director like the late Stanley Kubrick, their albums connect to each other in the manner his films did: by recognizable tendrils of philosophy and style rather than by genre or subject matter.

LASTS, the sixth Land of Talk full-length, connects to the fifth, 2023’s Performances, through Powell’s clarity of purpose rather than direct musical resemblances. Performances was gently jazzy, keyboard-driven, and frequently non-verbal; LASTS features spikier textures, more guitars, and much more of Powell’s vocals.

“Broken Tongue” brings those three elements to the fore to start the album: drummer Michael Belyea and bassist Michael Feuerstack layer tension into a relatively simple tempo, while Powell tightens keyboard loops around their trebly six strings and multitracks sad and earnest harmonies.

Belyea and Feuerstack have worked together before, and they understand their shared gig as support for Powell and their songs. Serving also as recorder and mixer, Feuerstack keeps the musical space small, yet spacious enough for reverb and echo.

The reverb and echo are emotional as well as literal: amid the chiming chords and slowly bouncy bass of “4:44,” Powell mixes Motown melodicism with Natalie Merchant pensiveness; in the humming synths and Morse-code guitar dots of “Projections,” they are as mysterious as Mitski; and in the feedback backdrop and alt-rock beats of “Dogs,” they find a quieter version of Sleater-Kinney directness.

Overall, the songs form a quieter and more direct version of Land of Talk itself, especially in the California-style country music of “Cedars” and its sweet, loving feelings given and received, or in the askew Fleetwood Mac/Silkworm combination of “Saffron” and its soothing of jittery nerves.

LASTS is, for Powell, Land of Talk at its most contemplatively accessible, although the final, title track fades out on a troubled drone. Like the best Kubrick films, it forgoes easy conclusions.

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