Expand Laughing at Noise, by Bodywash

Musicians currently lighting up Montreal include indie changeling Land of Talk, electronic funkateers Chromeo, and bilingual, jazzy pop singer Charlotte Cardin. Bodywash doesn’t sound much like any of those others, which reflects the unassuming diversity of the scene.

Bodywash’s third album, Laughing at Noise, is also unassuming. These 10 songs exist in the dream-pop subgenre; they also exist in that stranger space just between sleep and full consciousness, where images from dreams impinge upon perceptions of reality.

Singers, songwriters, instrumentalists, and co-producers Rosie Long Decter and Chris Steward generate a hallucinatory audio fog of guitar feedback, effects-masked vocals, and muffled rhythms, strummed and beaten, that can almost be felt turning into dew against, and then evaporating from, the skin.

The fog and the dew do not dissipate within the mind, however: although Steward nearly whispers just under the surface of slashed-speaker electric chords and trancelike violin (played by Markus Stahl of Montreal slowcore band Goldenstar) throughout “Turn In,” he leaves behind a dank memory of his depression.

And, although Long Decter coos shyly within the gradually cranked-up volume of the guitars and background-hum keyboards on “Widow’s Peak,” she leaves behind a sense of artificially sweetened embitterment and frustration.

Some tracks drift back toward sleepiness as if trying to reclaim fragments of a dream: “Like a Bell” shifts its feet at a shoegaze tempo as Long Decter mourns a friend through memories of basement shows, and “Pinup” slows down Matthew Sweetish power-pop to stoned sludge as Steward tries to communicate.

Others, like the peppier “Bliss” and “La Renommée,” dump the duo back into urban reality. That reality has blunter edges and bleaker views in the last song, “Overpass,” as stark piano and trapped-echo guitar nudge Long Decter to remember younger and more vital parts of both herself and her city. Those parts exist; they’re just harder to find on Laughing at Noise.

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