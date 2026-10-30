Expand Leave That In There, by Sullivan Fortner

Grammy-winning jazz pianist Sullivan Fortner steps back from the revisitation of his New Orleans roots on last year's Southern Nights to the accessible experimentation of 2023's Solo Game.

The humorously titled Leave That in There (a commentary on the roulette spin of improvisatory performance?) contains its share of straight-ahead bop for listeners who don't want their parameters of traditional jazziness challenged. Fortner excels at those, certainly, but at least rewarding are the times he and his accompanists find the cross section of Herbie Hancock's '70s fusion persona and the Sun Ra at his most synthetically serene.

Then there is his incorporation of systems music motifs ala' Phillip Glass and the multi-tracking of his own wordless vocals in such a way that could bring Bobby McFerrin to jealousy. All the aforementioned stylistic turns even leave room for what sounds like the evocation, if not the actual use, of an African kalimba finger piano. All that may make Leave seem jarringly electric. On the contrary, Fortner's madcap compositional nature somehow adheres the relatively brief 13-track set together. Helps to have adept, flexible collaborators such as percussionist Kayvo Gordon and upright bassist/keyboardist Tyrone Allen II Leave That In There may be a quip about the nature of Fortner's work, but it also serves as a directive to discerning, broadminded jazz afficionados once they have the album in their possession.

Get Leave That In There on Amazon here.