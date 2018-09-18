Led Zeppelin: The Song Remains the Same (Swan Song)

If memory serves, the 1976 movie The Song Remains the Same was preposterous in parts, a document of rock’s decline into self-indulgence and the reason punk had to happen. But all these years later, hearing the reissued and well-mixed CD serves as a reminder: Despite all the rock star indulgence, Led Zeppelin was a great live band with a sound so enormous they need cavernous auditoriums to contain it. These 1973 concerts at Madison Square Garden caught them at full tilt, boots to the pedals and pushing the needle into the red zone. The two-disc set contains all the familiars, including “Rock and Roll,” “Black Dog” and that proto-power ballad, “Over the Hills and Far Away.”