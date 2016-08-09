Lefteris Kordis: Mediterrana (Goddess of Light) (Inner Circle Music)

Athens born and living in Boston, keyboardist Lefteris Kordis brings an Eastern Mediterranean undercurrent to his jazz. On Mediterrana , Kordis stays in a quiet mode reminiscent of ECM albums but infused with Oriental modes played on synthesizer. The Hellenic influence is supported by the presence of Harris Lambrakis on ney, a Near Eastern flute, and Vasilis Kostas on laouto, a lute-like instrument. The elements blend together pleasingly, especially in calm passages performed by Kordis on piano.