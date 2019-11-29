Leonard Cohen, 'Thanks for the Dance' (Columbia)

Leonard Cohen worked until the end as an artist—even though he disavows the word in the opening song on his posthumous album, "Happens to the Heart." Regrets? He has a few, and in "Happens," he seems to say that his greatest is that he never cared enough about the people in his life. And because he was always a poet, his lyrics can bear many hearings and contain many interpretations.

Cohen’s voice, by the time he recorded these songs, had sunken to subterranean, like the creak of a coffin opening and closing. His son Adam, by now well-established as a recording artist, finished Thanks for the Dance with a sparse simplicity harkening back to Songs of Leonard Cohen and other early LPs. Javier Mas, a member of Cohen’s touring band, plays guitar, and a handful of other musicians add sensitive touches. Thanks for the Dance is a fine coda to a life in words and music, as well as a deliberate farewell.