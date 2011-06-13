The Gypsy swing of Django Reinhardt continues to fascinate musicians the world over 70 years after his death. The French quartet Les Doigts de l'Homme pay tribute with 1910, named for the year of Reinhardt's birth. Their name translates to “The Fingers of Men” and their hands are all over their three guitars and an upright bass, generating a foot-tapping rhythm chugging forward like a locomotive at full tilt—when they aren't laying back in a roving players at the bistro groove. Six of the numbers are Reinhardt's and the rest are originals rooted in the hot sounds of 1930s Paris.